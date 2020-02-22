APD: 3 injured in west Amarillo shooting; Police looking for suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three people are injured in a shooting in west Amarillo.

According to Amarillo Police Sgt. Carla Burr, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of I-40 west on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot. Two were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

APD said the suspect left on foot and is described as a bald male who is 5′ 7″, wearing a black hoodie, white tee shirt, and dark pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

