APD: 3 arrests made, criminal activity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, Amarillo police arrested three people for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity after police received an early morning suspicion call.

APD officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of south Soncy Road on a suspicion call. Officers were told that a red pickup was driving through a parking lot and the suspects were looking in cars.

Officers located the suspects’ car and detained Robert Walter Allen, 31; Ricky Lee Peebles, 20; and Shayne Corey Boggs, 29. Officers located a handgun and multiple items that appeared to be stolen.

During the investigation, the officers determined the items in the suspects’ car was stolen from another car parked in the parking lot. Officers were able to return the stolen items to the owners.

The three suspects were arrested. Allen was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Boggs was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Peebles was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

APD would like to remind people not to leave valuables in their cars while unattended and to report any suspicious activity.

