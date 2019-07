Two people have been arrested for federal mail theft charges.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, APD detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, investigated mail theft cases involving Christopher Wayne Garrett, 31, and Kerrie Ann Ryan, 33.

Officials said both suspects were indicted on federal mail theft charges.

Garrett and Ryan were arrested on Oct. 9 and booked into the Randall County Jail.