Antibacterial Osteoporosis

New research from China suggests that women who are exposed to an antibacterial chemical may have lower bone density.

A chemical found in some common products may be bad for a woman’s bones.

Chinese researchers studied nearly 2,000 American women between 2005 and 2010.

Those that had higher levels of the chemical Triclosan in their urine were more likely to have bone issues later in life.

The chemical is used as an antibacterial in various personal care products including hand sanitizers, soaps, toothpaste, and mouthwash.

The FDA had banned it from being used in hand sanitizers in recent years but it is still found in other products.

Experts say the study did not prove cause and effect and more research is needed.

