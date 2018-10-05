Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument has announced the “Antelope Creek Village Tours” starting every Saturday during the month of October.

Tours to the village and petroglyph sites associated with the Antelope Creek Phase of the Plains Village culture (ca. AD 1150-1450). Tours are free, but reservations are required for both the special Village Tours and the Alibates Quarries Tours.

As part of Texas Archeology Month the “Antelope Creek Village Tours” will be offered on the following Saturdays; October 6, October 13, October 20 and October 27, 2018. All tours have spaces available with the exception of Saturday, October 6, 2018 which is already full. Reservation can be made for both tours by calling 806-857-6680 and sign-up for one of these quality tours. As part of the National Park Service mission for resource protection we are offering these tours with a limit of 30 individuals.

“Alibates Flint Quarry Tours” will also be offered during the month of October on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays only at 10:00 a.m., with a minimum number of 5 individuals required for the tour.

Saturday and Sundays during October will see the Alibates Flint Quarries Tour offered at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. with a minimum number of 5 individuals required for the tour.