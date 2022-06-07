WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Gas prices have gotten more and more expensive, which leads to the questions why, and when will it end?

Texas A&M professor Detlef Hallermann and financial advisor Dr. Ray Perryman both say the high gas prices aren’t because of one single factor, it’s a mixture of many different things.

Dr. Hallermann broke down what he sees as the main causes affecting oil supply and demand.

He says there has been less production in the United States over the last two years because of Covid0-19 and President Biden’s policies.

“We go into 2018, 2019, everything was fine,” Dr. Hallermann said. “2020, we were blowing and going, we were drilling like crazy. We were producing like crazy. We were effectively the number one producer in the world at that point.”

Hallermann says when the supply went down in 2020, so did the demand because people were staying at home.

“When it comes back from covid, they’re driving just like they were before,” Hallermann said. “Demand goes up on the supply side. We haven’t been drilling for the last two years. You can say partially because of Covid, partially because of our current administration.”

Hallermann says after the height of Covid, demand takes off but supply does not because of President Biden’s policies.

Also, the Ukraine Russia war plays a part. Tanks take diesel which we are shipping overseas. Sanctions against Russian oil means less oil on the market.

Dr. Hallermann and Dr. Perryman say everything is connected- oil, consumer products and inflation.

“Oil is also diesel, adhesives, paints, cosmetics, it really goes all through the economy, so that’s why You’re seeing a lot of the inflationary pressure right now,” Dr. Perryman said.

Where Dr. Perryman and Dr. Hallerman differ… the future of the oil industry and gas prices.

“If the administration’s goal is to have a green economy, I foresee $10 gasoline,” Dr. Hallermann said.

Dr. Perryman is optimistic about domestic production ramping up soon.

“I think you probably won’t see them go much higher than they are now,” Dr. Perryman said. “Now I think by the end of the summer you’ll see them starting to go down.”



