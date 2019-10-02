Another rainy day on deck

Good Evening!

we are expecting another rainy day as we head towards the end of this workweek. Late tonight into early Thursday morning we’ll see a cold front move through the region dropping lows into the 40’s and 50’s.

That front will not only allow a lot of cold air to move into the region but it will also help to wring out some more moisture from the atmosphere leading to more cloudy skies and widespread showers.

Friday we’ll see temperatures begin to rebound as well as more chances for cloudy skies and some more scattered showers throughout the region.

Looking forward to the weekend we see some much drier air move into the region leading to some more sunshine and mild temperatures. Saturday evening we do see some chances for some spotty storms but mostly just across our eastern counties.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

