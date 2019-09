2-year-old New Mexico child dies in hot car; 42nd death nationally in 2019.

(KOB) A two-year-old died after being left in a vehicle in Hobbs, according to police.

Hobbs Police Chief John Ortolano said they received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she had accidentally left a child in her vehicle for several hours.

Hobbs Fire and Rescue officials declared the child dead at the scene.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2mqjjHL