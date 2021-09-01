Another hot afternoon with rain chances

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Wednesday under clear conditions across the area. We had some isolated to scattered storms yesterday and today similar conditions will continue. Temps are in the 60s and 70s but will climb up into the 90s. Rain chances will favor our western counties going from isolated to scattered t-showers. By tomorrow morning we could still see a few pockets of t-showers with temps falling into the 60s and 70s once again.

Rain remains in the forecast for the next few days. There is a chance for some scattered rain across most of the area for Thursday and Saturday. Isolated chances otherwise. Temps will continue to be in the 90s for most of the seven days.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas