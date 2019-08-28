Another cool day ahead

Cloudy

Amarillo

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Dumas

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
64°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Hereford

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Dalhart

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
63°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Perryton

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Pampa

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Morning!

We are seeing another cool start to the day along with some lingering clouds and spotty showers from last night. By about lunchtime, we’ll start to see some more sunshine across our region as well as less shower and thunderstorm activity. Afternoon highs will top out in the 80s leading to another cool day overall.

During the late evening and overnight hours, we might see some scattered showers in portions of eastern New Mexico but most of the region will be seeing a calm and mostly clear Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday we see some much more seasonable temperatures return to the region with highs back up into the 90s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 102° / 2011

Record Low: 52° / 1987

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 73°

6″: 78°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 2.99″ / +0.38″

Year to Date: 16.45″ / +1.48″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.54″

AM Humidity: 85%

PM Humidity: 15%

