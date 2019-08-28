Another cool day ahead

Good Morning!

We are seeing another cool start to the day along with some lingering clouds and spotty showers from last night. By about lunchtime, we’ll start to see some more sunshine across our region as well as less shower and thunderstorm activity. Afternoon highs will top out in the 80s leading to another cool day overall.

During the late evening and overnight hours, we might see some scattered showers in portions of eastern New Mexico but most of the region will be seeing a calm and mostly clear Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday we see some much more seasonable temperatures return to the region with highs back up into the 90s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 102° / 2011

Record Low: 52° / 1987

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 73°

6″: 78°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 2.99″ / +0.38″

Year to Date: 16.45″ / +1.48″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.54″

AM Humidity: 85%

PM Humidity: 15%