Anonymous group of residents start ‘Wrapping Clovis in Love’ acts of kindness

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) “Wrapping Clovis in Love” is the message that one group of residents in Clovis, New Mexico is trying to spread throughout the city.

They’re doing it by covering the front of buildings, houses, or offices in small paper hearts then posting the pictures to Facebook.

One of the group members told KAMR that the project started back in June to help show police officers, businesses, and residents that they’re appreciated during these times.

The members say they want to remain anonymous so the focus can remain on the positive message.

“So we did it to start at our local low enforcement office just to remind them that, ‘Hey there may be some ugly voices out there but there’s many many more who love and appreciate everything that you do’ and once we kicked that off we we’re like ‘hey this feels really good, lets start spreading it and sharing it with any and everyone’,” the resident explained.

“We want to be kind of random about it because you don’t want people to know where you’re going next,” the resident added.

They group of residents also plan to keep the Facebook page up for as long as possible, even when the pandemic ends.

“We’re trying to encourage everybody and it doesn’t have to be us few,” the resident said. “Just share those stories and then take it to that next level of any act of kindness.”