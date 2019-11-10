Annual Woman in Science Endeavors workshop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Several organizations are teaming up Saturday, November 9, to promote science to young girls in our area.

The annual Woman in Science Endeavors or wise workshops were held for middle school girls at Amarillo College’s Washington Street campus.

Nearly 250 girls from the Region 16 area were expected to attend, and there were also several from other states.

The event aims to engage girls in science, technology, engineering and math in a fun and exciting way, with an end goal of driving them toward science and technology studies and careers.

“It was amazing to see not only see the girls but also see the women who are in these career fields and how they were changing lives every day so I love the medicine side and it kind of influenced what I’m doing in my career path now,” Charlotte Wills, former wise attendant, stated.

The event was organized and supported by Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning, Amarillo College, AISD, West Texas A&M University, Pantex, and several other local groups.