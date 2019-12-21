Annual North Side Toy Drive provided gifts to children in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hundreds showed up to the annual North Side Toy Drive, on Saturday, December 21.

The event was originally created to help kids in the community who may not be fortunate enough to have a Christmas with presents under the tree.

Organizers said when the organization originally began they were only able to help a few hundred.

Currently, with suport and donations from the comunity they are able to give gifts to thousands.

Children ages two through 12 were invited to choose a toy and see Santa.

The toy give away was held at Palo Duro High School.