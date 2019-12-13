Annual groundwater conservation meeting

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials from the groundwater conservation districts met today in Palo Duro Canyon as part of an annual review.

They discussed proposals to bring in new conditions for the aquifers within the management area while also amending old ones.

Management plans and accomplishments were also reviewed.

“Mainly what we are looking at today is the volume we have that our best-known science today, and our predicted use of what we expect to use and how that fits into that,” said Bob Zimmer, President of Groundwater Management Area Number One.

18 counties are within our management area including Potter, Randall, and Hutchinson.