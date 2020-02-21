Annual American Advertising Awards held tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonight was the annual American Advertising Awards.
Each year, members of the American Advertising Federation – Amarillo recognize and rewards creativity and excellence in the art of advertising.
KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14 won the 2020 Community Service Award along with three silver commercial awards.
