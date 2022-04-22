AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, officials form the Texas Park & Wildlife (TPWD) announced an emergency rule allowing Movement Qualified (MQ) deer breeding facilities to transfer breeder deer to release sites before “not detected” ante-mortem test results became effective April 22.

According to TPWD reports, the emergency action is necessary to respond to the situational conditions that are delaying required chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing efforts at Texas A &M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL).

Conditions for transferring deer that do not yet have a “not detected” antemortem test result include:

The facility was Movement Qualified as of March 31, 2022

All tissue samples required to maintain MQ status for the 2021-22 report year were submitted to TVMDL on or before April 7, 2022

The facility has met all requirements to maintain MQ status other than receipt of CWD test results

Ante-mortem samples submitted for deer to be released were submitted to the lab on or prior to March 31, 2022

TPWD reports, Breeding facilities intending to release breeder deer prior to receiving “not detected” CWD test results will be required to submit to the department a list of all unique numbers to be included on the transfer permit. TPWD also adds, Permitting staff should provide verification that the facility, and the deer, are eligible for transfer under the emergency rule and assist with the transfer permit process.

For more information on TPWD rule visit here.