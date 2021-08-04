Sunglasses dropped into orangutan enclosure at zoo, and you won’t believe what happened next

A TikTok user posted a video showing a pair of orangutans (not pictured) checking out sunglasses that were dropped in their zoo enclosure. In the file photo above, a five-month-old female baby orangutan (R) is cradled by her mother Naning at the Taman Safari Zoo in Pasuruan, East Java on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Juni Kriswanto / AFP) (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO/AFP via Getty Images)

(BRPROUD) — “So I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story.” That’s what a TikTok user posted along with a viral video that currently sits at almost 45 million views.

Lola Testu (@minorcrimes) posted a video showing what happened after she accidentally dropped her sunglasses in an orangutan enclosure at an Indonesian zoo.

The video starts off with the orangutan sauntering towards the sunglasses and sitting before picking them up off the grass.

With a baby orangutan on its lap, the adult orangutan opens the glasses and tries them on.

The video then cuts to the two orangutans sitting on top of a rock. The baby orangutan appears to desperately want to check out the glasses, but the adult is having none of it.

The older orangutan tries the glasses on in different ways, including upside down.

The orangutan must have decided the glasses were not its style after all because, with a big heave from the top of a tree, it tossed them back.

The orangutan got a leafy snack as a reward.