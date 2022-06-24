MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) – There’s a new red panda cub at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The female cub was born June 12 in a secluded nest box, where keepers can monitor her via cameras.

The zoo says red pandas are attentive mothers, keeping the cubs hidden for the first two or months of life.

The cub relies on her mother for milk, nursing for the first 13 to 22 weeks of life. At around four to six months, she will be introduced to solid food, softened in water.

The cubs have gray fur when they are born and it will turn red over the next couple of months.

Red pandas are considered endangered due to deforestation, poaching, and trapping in the mountains of Nepal, northern Myanmar, and central China. It is estimated that only about 2,500 red pandas exist in the wild.

This is the third cub for mom Dr. Erin and father Dash. The cub will be on public display in a few months.