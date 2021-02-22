Ohio bomb squad finds cat, kittens in ‘suspicious package’

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A bomb squad in Ohio called to investigate a suspicious package left outside a church discovered a furry surprise.
According to a Facebook post by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb unit discovered a mother cat and six one-day-old babies left in a bag at the church in New Miami on Thursday.
“They didn’t hear ticking they heard purring!!” the post read.
There was a note inside stating that “Sprinkles” went into labor on Feb. 17.
“Momma and babies are warm, cozy and fed at the Animal Friends Shelter,” the post states.
