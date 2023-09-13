SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, September 11, a moose was spotted north of Santa Fe near Tesuque. Now, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says they have tranquilized the moose for relocation.

The moose was captured near Grant Ave and Rosario Boulevard after the moose was reported near Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park around 8:10 a.m.

“I commend all Department personnel and City of Santa Fe Animal Safety officers for their efforts to expeditiously capture and relocate the moose in Downtown Santa Fe this morning,” stated New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Director Mike Sloane, “We are happy to see a positive outcome for this moose, who can now thrive in quality habitat where it does not pose a threat to public safety.”

According to the department, they suspect the moose had been spotted in the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains in 2022 and, in other instances, near Ski Santa Fe.

On Monday, Game and Fish shared a reminder with the community that moose are protected in the state of New Mexico. State Game Commission Vice Chairman Tirzio Lopez asked New Mexicans to “please respect the sovereignty of our Native American lands.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the moose has been tranquilized and captured for relocation. It was transported to a “suitable habitat in northern New Mexico.”