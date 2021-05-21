Kitten stuck under car goes through car wash before being safely rescued

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Western New York kitten went for a wild ride Friday after getting stuck under a car and later rescued.
Cheektowaga police helped rescue the kitten, that found itself lodged underneath a car in Buffalo. The feline may have spent more than one of its nine lives – first surviving the car wash and then a trip to the mall.
While at the mall, a passerby heard the kitty meowing and called police. Cheektowaga PD Sergeant Slawatycki and Officer Maggio climbed under the vehicle and freed the animal.
The woman who was driving the car had no idea the kitten was stuck and doesn’t own a kitten.
The male kitty was safely dropped off at the SPCA.
