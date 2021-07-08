Houston among most dog-friendly apartment cities

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas is known for barbecue, rodeos, summer heat, and of course southern charm and hospitality for people and PETS. Now a new report adds dog-friendly apartments to what Texas can also be know for.

ApartmentAdvisor.com just released a report on major U.S. cities with highest and lowest number of apartments that are dog-friendly.  Texas had FOUR in the top 10, including the two most pooch-friendly cities.

Top 10 MOST dog-friendly apartment cities

  1. Austin
  2. San Antonio
  3. Memphis. Tennessee
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. New York City
  6. Oklahoma City
  7. Chicago
  8. Dallas, Texas
  9. Columbus, Ohio
  10. Portland, Oregon, Philadelphia and Louisville, Kentucky all tied for 10th

LEAST dog-friendly apartment cities

  1. Providence, Rhode Island
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. San Jose, California
  4. Boston
  5. San Francisco
  6. Hartford, Connecticut
  7. Milwaukee
  8. Charlotte, North Carolina
  9. Cleveland
  10. Kansas City
  11. Sacramento, California
  12. Virginia Beach

Out of all of the cities, 49% of available units were advertised as being “dog-friendly,” where 30% were advertised as “large-dog-friendly.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss