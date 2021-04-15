Dog comes to owner’s rescue during medical emergency

by: Aaron Montes

Posted:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department says a dog saved his owner’s life.

Cosmo, an American Pit Bull Terrier, alerted a good samaritan his owner was having a medical emergency, according to a tweet from the fire department. Emergency medical personnel were alerted and responded to the call.

The man was transported to a medical emergency facility where crews saved his life.

“Who’s the goodest boy of them all?!” the Fire Department tweeted.

