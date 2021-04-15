Dog comes to owner’s rescue during medical emergency

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department says a dog saved his owner’s life.
Cosmo, an American Pit Bull Terrier, alerted a good samaritan his owner was having a medical emergency, according to a tweet from the fire department. Emergency medical personnel were alerted and responded to the call.
The man was transported to a medical emergency facility where crews saved his life.
“Who’s the goodest boy of them all?!” the Fire Department tweeted.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- ‘Social Media Law: Protecting the Public or Censorship?’: WT to hold seminar today
- Dog need a job? Busch wants to pay your pooch $20,000 to be brew taster
- Noose no more: California Gold Rush town to remove noose from city logo
- WANTED: Luis Perez, two counts of sexual assault
- Ribs before 7 a.m.? Clint Wirz, the owner of BBQ Revival pays us a visit this morning