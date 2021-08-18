Bald eagle among passengers on Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Nashville was seated near a bald eagle on Tuesday.

The eagle was accompanied by two handlers from the American Eagle Foundation. It was placed in a large cage and seated in row 2 of the plane.

The eagle was heading to Pigeon Forge. Southwest Airlines told News 2 they work with reputable animal organizations such as the American Eagle Foundation, to safely transport approved animals in-cabin. Photos of the eagle were provided by Patti Gervin.

Southwest officials released the following statement to News 2:

Challenger is a frequent flier on Southwest and was recently on a flight attending an event in Houston. You can learn more on Challenger and the American Eagle Foundation’s conservation efforts by visiting the American Eagle Foundation’s website and by checking out this fun video on Southwest’s Facebook page. (Video shot prior to COVID-19.) Southwest Airlines