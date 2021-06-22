Awww cute pics! Constables rescue kitten thrown onto North freeway

HOUSTON (CW39) A Precinct 4 Constable is being called a hero after rescuing a kitten off the North Freeway Tuesday morning.

The Constables Office says they quickly responded to the North Sam Houston Parkway and Beltway 8 area after receiving a call that a driver threw a kitten onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Lieutenant Fragkias was able to locate the kitten who was still on the main lanes of the freeway. The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home.

