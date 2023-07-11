AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heat advisories and high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke for your pets if they are left outside for an extended period of time.

Kris Shaffer, assistant director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare, said heat exhaustion and heat stroke could have lasting negative effects on your pet.

“Just like any mammal, you have a heat stroke and it can affect your brain chemistry. We see animals when they overheat and they are just not right after that, even though they might not pass away. And then of course death is kind of something that can happen quickly,” he said.

According to Shaffer, there are a few ways to help keep your pet safe during heat advisories.

“You can just bring it inside with you where there is air conditioning, but if that is not an option then you want to make sure they have shade and fresh, cool water,” Shaffer said.

He said you should also be mindful when taking your pet on a walk.

“If the sidewalk or the asphalt is too hot for you then it is definitely too hot for your animal. You don’t want to melt their little paw pads because that is unpleasant and takes a long time to heal,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer also discussed some signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“If the gums start getting bright red, if their respiration is up, if they start not acting right. You know if they start not acting right, you know wobbling or they don’t want to get up,” he said.

Shaffer said even if you are able to cool your pet down, you still need to take them to get help from a professional.

“Get them wet, cool them off with a fan. You don’t want to submerge them into ice-cold water. And then you need to get them to a veterinary professional right away because again that death could set on quickly, even if you get them out of that situation and you are trying your best to cool them off. You still need help from a medical professional,” he said.