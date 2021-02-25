Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare rescue injured barn owl

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare said their officers responded to two calls on Feb. 11 near the U.S. Postal Service office on Ross St., for a barn owl in need of assistance.

“Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare has rescued owls in past cases, but these type of calls are rare,” said AAMW Field Services Supervisor Ty Vernon. “Our staff is trained to handle any situation and animal that may need help.”

AAMW said the barn owl was rescued and was safely placed in a ventilated kennel in an AAMW vehicle.

AAMW said they have several partnerships with local animal rescue groups. The barn owl was taken to Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center by AAMW.

AAMW said the barn owl is recovering from head trauma, and it is not known how the barn owl, which is about one year old, sustained its injury.

According to AAMW, the plan is to rehabilitate the animal and release it back to the wild once the animal has fully recovered.

“The barn owl is making good progress,” said Stephanie Oravetz, founder and executive director of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. “It sustained some brain trauma. We are hopeful that it will continue to recover and can someday return to the wild.

AAMW said the majority of calls received by them are related to dogs and cats, however, there are the occasional calls that do not fit the standard criteria.