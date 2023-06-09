AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare said they are seeing an increase in animal intake due to the recent flooding in the area.

Max Dunlap, the director of the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management director, said the shelter is completely full right now.

“The animal management shelter is at about 357 animals at that shelter and that is normal at the shelter on Ross,” he said. “They have 187 kennels, so we are dealing with a huge influx of these animals coming in. So continually, I applaud our animal control officers that are working to ensure that these pets come with the folks that are being displaced.”

Victoria Medley, the director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, said the shelter is currently working with the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management, the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo Fire Department, and the Red Cross center to house stray animals. According to Medley, there are currently 20 animals being housed at the center right now.

“We provided kennels, food, leashes, everything that they would need to be at the Red Cross Center,” She said.

She said there is also a station in the Market Street area where they have officers staged 24/7 to work with the police and fire departments as they rescue animals from flooded areas.

“People are getting animals out of the apartments and so far there has been a rescue of a little over 74 animals,” Medley said.

Medley said the community has played a big part when it comes to rescuing strays at this time.

“This morning we opened at 11 and there was a line outside the door. Our community has stepped up,” she said. “We’re also seeing a lot of citizens holding onto strays when they find them because they know that the shelters are full.”

Dunlap said the animals that are at AAMW will be able to receive vaccinations and microchips.

“Microchipping is great in case they were to ever be lost again. It is your contact that is attached to that microchip, so they can contact you directly,” he said.

Medley said that she predicts this issue will last after the flooding resides.

“What we’re seeing right now when we have an emergency and an evacuation is that animals are like family members,” Medley said. “We predict that even after this is over we will continue to see an uptick in stray animals or unhomed animals.”

She said the recent rainfall could lead to Parvo and Distemper outbreaks.

“One of the major concerns just on the health and safety of animals is to make sure that your animal is vaccinated. With so much moisture in the air, Parvo and Distemper can run rapidly and spread fast,” Medley said.

According to Medley, if you have lost your animal you can check the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare’s webpage which is updated daily to see if the animal is at the shelter. She said that if someone cannot find their animal on the webpage, then they can visit the shelter to try and find them there.