HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu favorite earns another accolade as Chunky Seal 2023.

Rocky, a frequent visitor to Oahuʻs Kaimana Beach, has won the crown after a week of voting from the the public.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response held the annual Chunky Seal Week on their Instagram page, where polls pitted seals against each other and asked who should win the ultimate accolade among monks.

According to HMAR, the Hawaiian monk seal is “one of the most endangered marine mammals in the world” and live only in Hawaii. The majority of the 1,600 animals live in the northwestern Hawaiian islands.