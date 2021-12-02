Angelo State Rams Football to take on Colorado School of Mines in NCAA Division II Quarterfinals: Match-up Preview

SAN ANGELO, Texas/GOLDEN, Colo. – For the first time in 32 years, the Angelo State football team will return to the third round of the NCAA Division II Championships. The Rams are set to play the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado as part of the NCAA Division II Championship Quarterfinals.



ASU is scheduled to depart from San Angelo’s Regional Airport, Friday, December 3rd at 8:00 a.m. after fans send the team off from the airport.

With the game being held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, let’s take a look at the match-up between the two teams.

The Match-up

History between the Orediggers and the Rams

December 4th’s game in Golden, Colorado will be the first meeting between the Rams and the Orediggers.

For CSM, this will be their first appearance in the third round of NCAA Division II Championships in program history.

This will be ASU’s second trip to the third round in the NCAA Division II Championships. The Rams reached the semifinal round (third round) of the NCAA Division II Championships in 1989, where they fell to Jacksonville State 34-16.

Current Records

Starting with the visiting team, Angelo State will enter the contest with an 11-2 record. The Rams are riding a seven game winning streak with the last loss being to the West Texas A&M on the road in Week 6, where the Rams lost 31-15 in the contest, according to Angelo Sports.

As for the home team, the Orediggers will enter the contest with a better record of 11 wins and a single loss. CSM is on a four game winning streak with their only loss was to the Colorado Mesa on the road in Week 8, where the Orediggers fell in a close contest in a 26-21 loss, according to Mines Athletics.

How the teams got here

The Orediggers, with their 11-1 record and RMAC title champions, earned the first round bye in the NCAA Division II Championship in Super Region IV. In Week 2 of the championship, the Orediggers defeated the Bemidji State in a 55-6 contest at Marv Kay Stadium in Golden, Colorado, according to Mines Athletics.

The Rams, with their 11-2 record, earned the No. 2 seed in the championship and won the two games they have hosted against Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs 48-14 in Week 1 and against Nebraska-Kearney 20-7 in Week 2. Both games were played at LeGrand Stadium in San Angelo, Texas, according to Angelo Sports.

Where Angelo State Ranks in NCAA

NCAA ranks the Rams as the No. 6 best defense overall in Division II and the third-best defense of the remaining teams in championship play, Northwest Missouri State and Bowie State are ranked above the Rams with the No. 2 defense and the No. 5 defense overall in Division II respectively.

On offense, ASU is ranked as the No. 23 best offense overall in Division II and the fifth-best offense of the remaining teams in championship play, Shepherd, Valdosta State, Ferris State and Northwest Missouri State are ranked higher than the Rams with 1, 2, 3 and 10 offense overall respectively.

Where Colorado School of Mines Ranks in NCAA

NCAA ranks the Orediggers as the No. 18 best defense in Division II and the sixth-best defense of the remaining teams in championship play, Kutztown and Ferris State are ranked higher than CSM on defense with the No. 10 defense and the No. 15 defense overall in Division II respectively.

On offense, the Orediggers are ranked as the No. 43 best offense overall in Division II and the seventh-best offense of the remaining teams in championship play, Bowie State is the eighth-best offense remaining teams in championship play, with the No. 83 best offense overall in Division II.

How to watch the game

The game will be be streaming online on the RMAC Network. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 4th.

What happens next?

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the NCAA Division II Championships Semifinal game where the winners of Kutztown and Shepherd, Valdosta State and Bowie State, and Ferris State and Northwest Missouri will be reseeded.

The remaining teams will learn who their semifinal opponents will be on Sunday, December 5, 2021.