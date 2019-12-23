“Angel Of Antigo” Donates Gold Coins

News

Anonymous donor drops gold coins worth hundreds of dollars into Wisconsin Salvation Army kettle.

by: Stephen Goin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJFW/NBC News)  The Salvation Army says there’s an angel living in the small town of Antigo, Wisconsin. 

Someone left ten gold coins in their red kettle outside a Fleet Farm store earlier last week. 

The gold coins are valued at more than $1,500.

“This is a community that is very giving, but it also has a lot of needs. This donation will end up going a long way to help some folks get their needs met this coming year,” says Salvation Army Kettle Coordinator Cavan Kelly.

Read more: http://bit.ly/35TjVaO

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss