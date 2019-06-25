An Outdoor Oasis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau 2018 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft Report, Amarillo ranks 36th in the country and 3rd in the State of Texas for auto theft rate.

As the chosen spokesman of the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority's "If You Like It, Lock It" campaign, country singer and songwriter Gary P. Nunn is making stops all across the Lone Star State to raise awareness.