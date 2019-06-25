An Outdoor Oasis

Amarillo Land Services has some high-tech ways to keep your lawn in tip-top shape this summer.

Featured Items:

  • Rainbird TM-2 is a Wi-Fi compatible controller that allows you to run your sprinkler system via cellphone application, Alexa or Google Home. Starting at $95. 
  • Rainbird ESP-ME3 is a Wi-Fi compatible controller that allows you to run your sprinkler system via cellphone application, Alexa or Google Home. This controller allows up to 22 stations at a price of $150.
  • Rainbird Rain/Freeze Sensor allows your system to shut off when it is raining or temperatures have hit freezing. This is necessary to meet state and city code. $96. 
  • Kichler VLO (variable limited output) this is an up-light that will light trees or your home and will show off your home and landscape. Prices range but most lighting packages start at $2,500.

Amarillo Land Services 
806-477-2605 

