An Egg A Day May Help Keep Diabetes Away

Eating an egg a day may lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Finnish researchers looked at more than two hundred blood samples from people taking part in a heart disease study.

The samples were divided into four groups -- higher egg intake, lower egg intake, those who ate eggs and developed type 2 diabetes and those who remained healthy.

After being followed for nearly two decades, the data showed those who ate an egg a day were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who ate fewer eggs.

Study authors say their work suggests certain metabolites may work with consuming eggs that are also associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

They urge further research to figure that out.

The report was first published in the December issue of " Molecular Nutrition Food Research."