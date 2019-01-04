An Egg A Day May Help Keep Diabetes Away
Eating an egg a day may lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Finnish researchers looked at more than two hundred blood samples from people taking part in a heart disease study.
The samples were divided into four groups -- higher egg intake, lower egg intake, those who ate eggs and developed type 2 diabetes and those who remained healthy.
After being followed for nearly two decades, the data showed those who ate an egg a day were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who ate fewer eggs.
Study authors say their work suggests certain metabolites may work with consuming eggs that are also associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.
They urge further research to figure that out.
The report was first published in the December issue of " Molecular Nutrition Food Research."
More Stories
-
Ford Motor Credit Company on Friday filed a request in court to…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Prodded by Ellen DeGeneres, comic Kevin Hart says…
-
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The church van headed south - packed…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.