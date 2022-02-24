AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AmTech Career Academy hosted more than 500 high school students for a professional conference.

The event was held at AmTech Career Academy and was broken up into sessions and discussed topics like professional communications, resume writing, and other skills needed in the workplace.

“With Ignite Success we want to light passion in them and its not hard because when you lead them to these different career pathways and show them what the world is really like in that field if it matches what their desire is and what their aspirations is its really magical,” said Jay Barrett, AmTech Principal.

The aim of the conferences is to help prepare students for success beyond high school.