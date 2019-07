The results are in and the most popular item to top off a burger is pickles!

This according to data collected from the food delivery service “Grubhub.”

Other favorite toppings include tomatoes, lettuce, and onions.

Mayo took the top spot for the condiments category beating out ketchup which took second place.

When it came to cheeses well – Americans chose American as their number one. Other top picks included cheddar and swiss.