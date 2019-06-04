“America’s Got Talent” – More Surprises In Store?

(NBC) “America’s Got Talent” had a memorable start to its season last week.

Kody Lee, a blind and austic singer and piano player wowed the judges, the audience and millions more with a truly jaw-dropping performance.

Rookie judge Gabrielle Union gave Lee the golden buzzer, putting him directly in the live shows.

Tonight, the talent search continues, with host Terry Crews lending a hand to one of the acts.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 7 p.m., followed by “Songland” with Will.I.Am.

More: http://bit.ly/2w7SxH2