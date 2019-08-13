Live episodes and open voting begin tonight as "America's Got Talent."

(NBC) “America’s Got Talent” goes live tonight as competitors enter the home stretch.

“The energy, the excitement, the thrill. The fear, just everything goes into these live shows,” says judge Howie Mandel.

The live format also introduces an element of surprise.

“Somebody can just go totally blank,” Mandel says. “A comedian could walk out there and say good evening and boom! And I’ve had that happen to me on stage.”

Audience votes will move five acts through and an instant save on Wednesday will rescue another.

“America’s Got Talent” airs at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight, it’s followed by a new “Comedy Clash” episode of “Bring The Funny.”

