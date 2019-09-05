Americans would pay for a good nights sleep

Some workers would take a pay cut for just one night of perfect sleep.

(FOX NEWS) – A good night’s sleep is priceless but according to a recent survey, nearly half of Americans would actually pay for some quality shut-eye.

The survey conducted by One Poll and “Slumber Cloud” showing 43 percent of Americans would take a 10 percent pay cut for just one night of perfect sleep.

Of the 2,000 respondents, 53-percent went as far as saying they wished they could hibernate for six months to catch up on lost sleep with the average person getting a full nights sleep once every five days.

According to the survey, Americans get a little over five hours of sleep a night causing work, and personal lives to be affected by fatigue.