Americans spent billions on apps to improve brain function

Worried that your brain is going down the drain?

Well, there’s an app for that and it became a billion dollar industry just last year.

Americans are keen on using mobile apps to keep their brains sharp and companies are creating more cognitive training games to help brain function and prevent or slow dementia.

Research firm “Sharp Brains” reports that we spent an estimated $1.9-billion on apps for brain health in 2018.

That’s way up from $475-million in 2012.

While some studies suggest the apps help task performance and protect against depression, results on other benefits are mixed.

And brain health experts say the best approach is to combine brain training with a healthy diet.