Americans retiring early due to pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic may be driving some Americans into early retirement.

A survey from the University of Chicago found the number of Americans who choose to retire rather than stay in the workforce went up about 7 percentage points between January and April.

Researchers say their data suggest the pandemic has led to a wave of earlier than planned retirements, mainly among women.

Authors of the study also say their findings may show older Americans are retiring sooner due to an increased risk of infection at work.

