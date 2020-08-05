Americans retiring early due to pandemic

News

Study shows a 7 percent spike in Americans retiring early due to the pandemic

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic may be driving some Americans into early retirement.

A survey from the University of Chicago found the number of Americans who choose to retire rather than stay in the workforce went up about 7 percentage points between January and April.

Researchers say their data suggest the pandemic has led to a wave of earlier than planned retirements, mainly among women.

Authors of the study also say their findings may show older Americans are retiring sooner due to an increased risk of infection at work.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss