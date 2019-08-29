Americans lie about cell reception on vacation

How some people on vacation avoid "email creep"

(FOX NEWS) – Reclining on the beach isn’t the only lying people are doing on vacation.

A new study shows vacationers feel the need to lie to their bosses about cell phone reception and wi-fi access all so they can enjoy their vacations more.

According to the 2019 vacation confidence index by Allianz Global Assistance it’s all about fighting “email creep.”

That’s where you feel the need to read and respond to work emails on your personal time.

Millennials ranked the highest among workers staying connected to the office during time off.