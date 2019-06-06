Americans ingest about 200 tiny plastic particles each day

The ocean isn’t the only place polluted with plastic; our bodies might be packed with it too.

A new study finds Americans ingest about 200 small pieces of plastic known as microplastics each day.

The research, published Wednesday in the Journal Environmental Science and Technology, suggests these tiny particles enter our systems through the food we eat, the water we drink, and even the air we breathe.

The data also shows people who drink from plastic water bottles inhale about 86,000 more microplastics per year than people who drink from the tap.

Although more research is needed to determine the long-term health threats, scientists say the particles contain toxic chemicals that may cause serious damage to our digestive systems.

Experts recommend opting out of plastic packaging, drinking tap water and avoid dishwashing plastic containers to reduce potential health risks.