Americans are afraid to find out what’s in hot dogs

What’s in your hot dog?

Turns out, many Americans don’t want to know.

With grilling season in full swing, meat lovers across the country are breaking out the buns and beef dogs.

But, they may not know exactly what’s on the menu.

A survey from organic meat company Applegate says a whopping 43 percent of Americans are scared to find out what’s in their frankfurters.

Only about a third of the country avoids eating the mystery meat altogether but 70 percent agree that when it comes to an ingredients list – the fewer, the better.

Overall, Americans don’t seem to mind the sketchy substance.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, we eat about 20 billion hot dogs per year.