American Red Cross hosting event during National CPR and AED Awareness Week

Ever since Congress unanimously passed the resolution back in 2007, June 1st to June 7th has been designated as National CPR and AED Awareness Week.

This week was made with the purpose to spotlight the importance of knowing CPR and how to use an automated external defribillator or more commonly known as AED.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross Texas Panhandle Chapter Kiley Murray says that knowing how to use the techniques can be invaluable to saving lives.

Murray says, “You can never put into the words the importance of having that training. First Aid and CPR is one of those trainings that everybody should get. It’s easily accessible through the internet and online classes, let alone in person. But it’s something everybody should have but hope you never need.”

The American Red Cross will host CPR and AED certification classes in person here in Amarillo this Saturday at 9 a.m.

