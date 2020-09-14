American Idol Alumnus, Katie Higley, performs on Jessop’s Jukebox.

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Stories have power. They help us understand each other. Sometimes those stories are told through song.

I recently interview American Idol Alumnus, Katie Higley (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW). For this episode of Jessop’s Jukebox, I asked her to perform a set of songs that mean things to her as well as her family.

With all the tumult in the world, it’s good to pause and reflect. The Prayer of St. Francis, also known as Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace. seemed appropriate for Katie to write music and add her voice.

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.

Where there is hatred, let me bring love.

Where there is offence, let me bring pardon.

Where there is discord, let me bring union.

Where there is error, let me bring truth.

Where there is doubt, let me bring faith.

Where there is despair, let me bring hope.

Where there is darkness, let me bring your light.

Where there is sadness, let me bring joy.

O Master, let me not seek as much

to be consoled as to console,

to be understood as to understand,

to be loved as to love,

for it is in giving that one receives,

it is in self-forgetting that one finds,

it is in pardoning that one is pardoned,

it is in dying that one is raised to eternal life.

If you had to list a song that epitomizes Christmas, “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby has got to be high on that list. I had the opportunity to sit down with the great-grandfather of the man that sang first tenor in the quartet. Katie Higley told me with a wide smile; “You can hear grandpa every Christmas and their singing the word “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”

Great-grandpa would be proud of the fact that Katie has been on American Idol . Katie shared the story of how she picked the song to sing at her audition. “I was named Soul Sister on my girls camp when I was really young. DOUG: Ah, I knew there was a reason. KATIE: I love gospel music. So when this song came out by Train . that’s the song I’m going to sing. I loved how happy it is, it’s upbeat. DOUG: So who were the judges that you played that in front of? KATIE: It was for Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryant.”

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

