American cat owners only spend 20 hours a week with their felines

From taking and sharing photos to cuddling their pets, a new survey shows cat owners spend a little over a thousand hours a year with their furry ones.

(FOX NEWS) — While some would say your cat doesn’t love you and is too independent you apparently love your cat lots.

That’s according to a new poll on time spent with your cat.

A One Poll survey of about 1,000 cat owners says that the average owner spends about 20 hours a week with their cat.

And owners are “cat-egorically” into selfies with their cats. Owners take seven photos of their cats daily; three solos and four selfies with the cat.

84 percent said they love their cats like they’re part of the family and when they buy for the family they buy for the cat.

Despite the bad rap of cat independence, 60 percent said their cats were loyal, and 53 percent said their cats were well-behaved.