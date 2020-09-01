American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing in Amarillo due potential mechanical issue, airline says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An American Airlines flight from Chicago to Phoenix made an unscheduled landing at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Monday evening.

According to American Airlines, Flight 2826 landed in Amarillo just before 9:20 p.m. due to crew reports of a potential mechanical issue.

American Airlines said the flight landed safely and taxied to the gate.

Airline representative said the Boeing 737 had 118 passengers and six crew members aboard.

The airlines said the passengers will continue to Phoenix using another aircraft.

We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and apologize for the inconvenience.

American Airlines

