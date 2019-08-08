American Airlines announces new routes for next summer including its first entrance into Africa.

(NBC NEWS) – American Airlines is expanding its international routes.

Starting next summer, American will make its first entrance into Africa.

The airline will be the only US carrier with non-stop service to Casablanca, Morocco.

Flights begin on June 4th and service will operate three times a week from Philadelphia.

From Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, American passengers can book flights to parts of eastern Europe including Krakow, Budapest and Prague beginning in early May.

American is also adding three weekly flights from Dallas Fort Worth to Tel Aviv starting in September 2020.