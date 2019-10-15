AMC launching on-demand streaming service

(FOX NEWS) — A popular movie theater chain is getting into the streaming game.
AMC Entertainment is introducing a new video service called AMC Theaters on demand.
The platform launches Tuesday as an online store with more than 2,000 films available.
It works similarly to services such as iTunes or Amazon Prime.
Customers can rent or buy movies on demand after their standard theatrical runs.
Disney, Warner Brothers, Universal, Sony and Paramount have all signed on with AMC to make both new releases and older titles accessible.
Each film will cost roughly three to six dollars to rent or about 10 to 20 bucks to buy.